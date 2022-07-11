Engine Code 66/98 Erratic idle

red5.0fox

red5.0fox

Member
Dec 1, 2019
26
2
13
18
Hope Mills, North Carolina
So I have done research on this prior to posting this thread, but I’m not a wiring genius in any way shape or form and have been a little confused on following jrichkers checklist. Here’s what I have done to the car. GT40 upper lower intake, GT40 heads, 24lb injectors/BBK 24lb MAF, 70MM TB and spaced, CAI. I got the code not to long after I did the intake and injector swap. Since then, I have swapped the 24lb maf with another one and the code went away for a short period of time before returning. After doing some research, I figured that it could be a computer issue, and since I have one lying around I figured there wouldn’t be any issue in swapping it. So I swapped it, and the car ran great. Drove it around the block with a couple small pulls, and it didn’t have any missing or anything. That is a problem the car currently has, if I go WOT it’ll buck and stumble, but when daily driving it doesn’t mess up too much. Just idling and WOT. Hopefully you guys might have some ideas.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Engine Car runs great without spout, plug it in and it dumps fuel and dies within seconds
Replies
29
Views
604
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
TomOsiris
Engine **FIXED** Code 67 preventing KOER test... but clutch is pressed and A/C is deleted??
Replies
31
Views
661
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TomOsiris
TomOsiris
G
Engine Need guidance on my mild engine mods
Replies
35
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Flyboy60
F
Tonys96Cobra
Tonys96Cobra - Idle Jump and Codes
Replies
16
Views
296
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Tonys96Cobra
Tonys96Cobra
C
Engine High rpm miss
Replies
24
Views
591
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom