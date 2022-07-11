So I have done research on this prior to posting this thread, but I’m not a wiring genius in any way shape or form and have been a little confused on following jrichkers checklist. Here’s what I have done to the car. GT40 upper lower intake, GT40 heads, 24lb injectors/BBK 24lb MAF, 70MM TB and spaced, CAI. I got the code not to long after I did the intake and injector swap. Since then, I have swapped the 24lb maf with another one and the code went away for a short period of time before returning. After doing some research, I figured that it could be a computer issue, and since I have one lying around I figured there wouldn’t be any issue in swapping it. So I swapped it, and the car ran great. Drove it around the block with a couple small pulls, and it didn’t have any missing or anything. That is a problem the car currently has, if I go WOT it’ll buck and stumble, but when daily driving it doesn’t mess up too much. Just idling and WOT. Hopefully you guys might have some ideas.