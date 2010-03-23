ok iam getting a code 91-ego sensor problem due to fuel pressure or injectors out of balance.
i think this means i have an o2 sensor in trouble i just replaced both sensor with brand new bosch sensor this weekend.I also ran the injector check test and came back with number 7 cylinder in trouble.Does this mean i have an injector going out and the o2 sensor is getting confused or is the o2 just bad out of the box.I notice normal driving i do not have the check engine light on but if i get into it some the light will come on.
The reason i changed the o2 is here http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/809062-strange-misfire.html
I drove with them unplugged with no more breaking up issues for a week plugged them back in and the breaking up came back,thats why i changed them.Thanks for any input guys
