Thanks for the info guys!Moving the o2 sensor was on my list of things to check to see if the code follows it.I also was doing some searching and found that it could be the longtubes causing it.They could be losing heat the o2 sensor are getting out of wack.



Sparta the canister and all other smog equipment is off the car has been for 10 years that i have owned it.The list of mods just for background.



331

afr 185 heads

fti cam

performer upper and lower intake

bbk 70mm throttle body

stock mass air

stock injectors

bbk longtubes

bbk off road h pipe

msd 6al



I also read that if i got the car tuned that they could increase the timing on the o2 sensor due to the long tubes.I have to hold off on this because i have new injectors,mass air and intake to put on.