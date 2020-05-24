Code 95 in Memory - 5.OHO transplant into '67

My '67 has a 5.0HO with AOD. She's not running right and I just pulled the on demand codes 81, 82, 85 and from memory code 95. I expect 81,82,85 as I have no smog equipment , no smog pump, no cats. I do have EGR. My question is the code 95 from memory. Does it being in memory mean it is no longer an issue? A few weeks ago I cut out an insulated crimp-on butt connector in the fuel pump circuit and replaced it with non-sulated connector with solder.