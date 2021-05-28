Code P1022, but lacking the usual symptoms

My 98GT convertible has had the check engine light on since I bought it last summer. I finally put a code reader on it and got P1022, but the symptoms that usually go with P1022 don't match what I'm seeing.

My car is generally idling low, and occasionally stalling out when at very low (parking lot) speeds. It is running rich - you can smell the gas when it's running - but it does not lack power. I can easily spin the wheels in a straight line without flogging it too hard, and it reaches freeway cruising speed without difficulty.

It is definitely not surging, or hesitating.

I haven't checked on the TPS sensor yet - still need to figure out where that is in this car - but I was wondering if there is anything else I should look into first. Should I try to resolve the rich fuel:air mixture (or possible poor combustion?) problem first or could these be related?