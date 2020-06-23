Code scanner problem

Reyyyyab
Member
-
- Mar 16, 2020
-
- 65
-
- 2
-
- 8
-
- 21
I just bought a code scanner. After i press test, 10sec later it seems like it cuts off. As u see in the picture. The arrow does show up either. Whats the problem?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|For Sale Actron CP9015 Ford Code scanner in Southeastern Pa for Sale $25
|Engine and Power Adder
|2
|SOLD Actron Code Scanner For Obd 1 Ford Vehicles. 81-95
|Other Classifieds
|2
|Equs Code Scanner?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|Best Generic Odb2 Code Reader/scanner
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|9
|Is the Actron CP9580 the best code scanner available?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|5
|using a code scanner on 1996 cobra can?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|M
|Auto scanner does not read the codes
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|E
|Code scanner connection
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|C
|Where do you hook up a scanner to find codes?
|2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
|1
|finding LCD code scanner jrichker
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|I
|Autozone Code Scanners not Work
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|23
|need some help with codes and code scanner
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|Code scanners/readers
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|code scanner
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|22
|code scanner?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|21
|M
|What's a good Code Scanner?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|C
|Best code scanner?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|14
|just bought a code scanner...
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|get code without scanner on 99GT?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|Quick question about our computers and code scanners
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|7
|Help with scanner codes
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|8
|Scanner codes
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|J
|Please help - 68 Convertible J-Code confirmation/value
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|1
|D
|P0302, P0316, and P0171 codes with "new" 02 V6
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|9
|E
|code p0234 "A" overboost condition
|2015+ Specific Tech
|2
|M
|P1233 CODE
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|2
|D
|On Board Computer several Codes
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|1
|B
|Engine Codes 81, 82, 85 and 41 - Where to start. 5.0HO/AOD transplanted into '67
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|B
|Code 95 in Memory - 5.OHO transplant into '67
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|Black Leather Interior Trim Code
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|0
|C
|Electrical Codes with and without chip
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|T
|Fuel pump code issues
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|7
|Need 1988-90 lx body parts passenger door and maybe passenger fender ? My paint code is 7n thanks
|The Welcome Wagon
|12
|2000 GT Strong exhaust smell possibly really rich but no codes
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|J
|Fuel Code 452. Fuel pump not working. Help
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|J
|p0453 code
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|Multiple Misfire Codes
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|66
|C
|Does a 2015 Mustang have a radio code?
|2015+ Specific Tech
|0
|C
|Electrical 90 LX 5.0 threw these codes... Any ideas?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|3
|B
|Engine code p0118
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|M
|1967 s-code fan problem
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|F
|new member 1965 Mustang Fastback GT A code 4 spd
|The Welcome Wagon
|4
|M
|codes on 01 mustange
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|S
|Engine Code 63 and more shuddering
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|S
|Engine Bad Shudder and Bad Codes
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|S
|Engine Need help with fox body code results.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|T
|64.5 D code auto to 4 spd manual trans swap advice/info needed
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|1
|Engine Check engine light with no stored codes
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|R
|06 mustang reading p0353 code
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|K
|Engine Tps code 63 troubles
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10