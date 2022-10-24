Engine Codes 31,34,35, etc. help

Just pulled the codes on my foxbody. It’s throwing codes 4 and 8(cylinder misfires?). Also codes 31, 34, 35, 64, 45, and 95. I have deleted the smog pump and equipment. The lower intake and upper is typhoon.

It has inconsistent idle, smells VERY rich, dies out on idle sometimes or when in neutral while turning etc. Idle drops very low and fights to stay on.

Any guidance on what it’s throwing?
 
