Codes 311, 314 throwing a C/E Light

Engine - 1995 gt thermactor question I have a set of GT40 heads from a 97 Mountaineer but they don't have the thermactor holes. I'm wondering if I can reroute those thermactor tubes to somewhere just behind the collectors on the headers. Maybe weld in a bung so that I can thread those tubes in, So they don't throw a check engine...

The smog pump supplies oxygen to the catalytic converters; through the head when the engine is cold, and directly to the exhaust when warm. Here's a great post from jrichker that explains it better then I can:If the plugs on the back of the head aren't sealed and are letting in unmetered air, it shouldn't affect the spark plugs but the O2's might see the exhaust as lean and cause the computer to add too much fuel to richen it back up.The green plastic hose is from a different system, and hooks up to the EGR. That would be a different issue. The red hose supplies engine vacuum to the rest of the emissions parts, including the EGR. If you've got a broken hose (the plastic gets really brittle with age), that's more unmetered air in the system. Unhook the red hose from the intake and cap the nipple off, and see if that changes things.A general bit of knowledge on 90's era Fords - The computer can adapt fuel flow to hide some issues, and sensors can report wrong values instead of failing outright. So it's rare to point to one thing that's causing all of your issues. It's likely several smaller issues combined together. This is why most help here will be of the type "try this, and report back your results". And this is with a stock system, which you've modified by removing the thermactor system. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but it can make diagnosis more difficult.