Codes 32, 67, 82, 95 And Other Problems

Hey all, new guy here. I picked up a 1987 5.0 LX earlier this year and am having some problems. Before I get into those, I'll give you some background of the car.



When I got the car, I was told it had a MAF conversion done. After working on it for a while, I noticed almost everything pointed to an '89 car. Most of the sensors have a '88 number on them, the computer tag says E9ZF-12A650-A2A with A9L code on it. I even had to get a serpentine belt for a '89 car. This makes me think what I have is a '87 body with '89 engine, electronics, and wiring. The one thing that concerns me is the car has an automatic radiator in it. My car is a 5 speed. If the computer is for an auto, will that effect anything running it with a 5 speed?



The car runs down the road just fine, but idles really bad. Has a miss/shake and the idle speed is searching up and down. I also adjusted the TPS to .98 volts. There's no abnormal hesitation when hitting the throttle. I checked fuel pressure and found it to be low...and not holding when the pump turns off. Replaced the fuel pump and fuel pressure regulator and that's all good now. The pump also runs and shuts off when it's supposed to.



Right now, the interior is pretty much gutted, except for the dash, trying to find bad wiring. It looks like the person that swapped everything only swapped the wiring from the dash forward, not the wiring for the back half of the car.



Getting into the codes now.



Code 67 - I now know I screwed up and didn't push the clutch in when testing. I'll try that later and see if it goes away. Could possibly be the wiring is not hooked up correctly either.



Code 95 - I'm really struggling with this one.

I unhooked the battery and also the 60 pin to the computer to do some probing. I checked ohms between pin 19 and the fuel pump relay connector and saw nothing (out of range on the meter). Checked it again and the meter read about 32 ohms and steadily increased in ohms until it got to 40 ohms, then went out of range on the meter. It did this a few times, and now I just get out of range on the meter.



I read something about when testing, you should see 10k ohms or greater, but see nothing for resisters or anything in any wiring diagram. Does the computer see a solid 12 volt signal or did I miss something? If the computer is supposed to see a 12 volt signal from the pump relay, can I just run a new wire to the computer?



Code 32 and 82....lost I am. Any recommendations on where to start, what to check and how to check them?



I'm not new to cars by any means, but have always run carbs. I don't know much about fuel injection and the related stuff, so any help will be greatly appreciated. Oh, I also picked up the Ford Fuel Injection & Electronic Engine Control book. It's been pretty helpful, but it's kind of overwhelming at the moment trying to learn all this at once.



Dave