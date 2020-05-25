KOEO codes: 81, 82, 85 KOER codes:41



This is a 5.0HO and AOD in a '67. It runs OK if I'm just cruising or get into the throttle slowly. But I get a small back fire sometimes and if I go WOT, I get no good response.

I have no smog equipment (smog pump or cats). I do have the EGR plumbed.

I had the MAP/BP sensor dangling around behind the engine. I meant to come back and mount it properly on the firewall but completely forgot until now. It is now temporarily wired to my shocktower support brace.



Should test the MAP/BP? If so, how do I do that?

Should I start chasing vacuum leaks?

Where do I start?





EDIT: I'm retarded. I have no vacuum hose going to the MAP/BP sensor. Do I plumb this to under the intake manifold?