Blue_67Vert
Member
-
- Sep 25, 2016
-
- 3
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 44
KOEO codes: 81, 82, 85 KOER codes:41
This is a 5.0HO and AOD in a '67. It runs OK if I'm just cruising or get into the throttle slowly. But I get a small back fire sometimes and if I go WOT, I get no good response.
I have no smog equipment (smog pump or cats). I do have the EGR plumbed.
I had the MAP/BP sensor dangling around behind the engine. I meant to come back and mount it properly on the firewall but completely forgot until now. It is now temporarily wired to my shocktower support brace.
Should test the MAP/BP? If so, how do I do that?
Should I start chasing vacuum leaks?
Where do I start?
EDIT: I'm retarded. I have no vacuum hose going to the MAP/BP sensor. Do I plumb this to under the intake manifold?
This is a 5.0HO and AOD in a '67. It runs OK if I'm just cruising or get into the throttle slowly. But I get a small back fire sometimes and if I go WOT, I get no good response.
I have no smog equipment (smog pump or cats). I do have the EGR plumbed.
I had the MAP/BP sensor dangling around behind the engine. I meant to come back and mount it properly on the firewall but completely forgot until now. It is now temporarily wired to my shocktower support brace.
Should test the MAP/BP? If so, how do I do that?
Should I start chasing vacuum leaks?
Where do I start?
EDIT: I'm retarded. I have no vacuum hose going to the MAP/BP sensor. Do I plumb this to under the intake manifold?
Last edited: