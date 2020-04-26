Electrical Codes with and without chip

BLUF: when I pull codes without the chip, I get:
81 - Air Diverter solenoid fault, air intake cont circuit fault/air injection diverter

82 - Air Diverter solenoid circuit fault

*84 - EGR vacuum reg circuit fault
* I don’t have an EGR.

With the chip installed, I don’t get those codes, but I do get a 15 (keep alive mem fail)

Also, I just replaced my A9L with an A9P

- what all is the impact of those codes?
- how do you fix them, if need be?
- would it be better to put the chip in, or is it a bad idea with the computer swap?
 

