coilover cleanliness

What trick or methods is everyone using with keeping their coilover sleeves clean? I have coilovers on both foxes I own currently and one fox I daily drive in all types of weather conditions. So when I went to adjust the ride height two days ago it was fun. Ten minutes on driver side and I was good... passenger side was a different animal. The cheesy soft china allen head set screw was hulked on to the point where I stripped it of course and ended up having to drill it out. After that the collar or adjustment ring was seized to the sleeve. Wasn't able to get it unseized and had to remove the strut assembly from the car and at that point I knew there was no doing this without messing up the coilover sleeve so after a little heat and it not budging I ordered new coilover kit. Put this pos in a vice and gave it the works with a pipe wrench to see how bad it was and honestly it's still seized. So kind of want to prevent this from happening again in the future especially since I don't tend to adjust my ride height often at all.