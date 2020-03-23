Suspension Coilover question

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Mililani, Hawaii
I just installed my maximum motorsport front coliovers with my bilstein front struts. I used two larger spacers on the strut shaft on the under side of the caster camber plate and one small one on the upper side. With the car at the ride height it is at now (almost where it was with the eibach lowering springs) the springs BARELY have any tension on them when the suspension is hanging. Should I move one of the large spacers to the top side of the caster camber plate? Will doing this allow me to get another 1/4 inch lower and put a little tension on the spring? I want to get this right before I get my alignment done.

Thanks

Chris
 

