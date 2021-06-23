Engine Cold Start Issues - 86 GT

The resto 86 has a cold start issue, simple one but not sure what it is at this point. Replaced pretty much every sensor accept the coolant sensor, but it reads normal when engine warms up so I assume its working OK. You crank the car the first time, it attempts to run then dies. Then second start is does an up and down idle and will sometimes level out and then good to go. On the video below, it died on the second start after rough idle. Then once its cranked again, its all normal and ready to drive. Not sure what it is.

P.S. This baby is for sell, time to get on to next projects. DM if interested and are serious, this was a long hard project.
It's worth a try :shrug:
but this being a new build/restore, I can't imagine it being dirty or a bad connection, but worth a try,
i reviewed the checklist on cold start surging and it talks about dirty/bad connections, to test the IAC using a light bulb to verify the computer is sending info (by way of adjusting the voltage .5-12 volts)
Varying the intensity of the light, this works if you don't have an oscilloscope, sorry you're not near me, we'd be hooking that thing up to my newly acquired old Sun Analyzer. It has a scope I'd like to test.
 
I had that issue on a hci car. No matter what it would die right away two starts in a row from cold then would run/drive fine after that as long as you allowed the rpms to raise and lower a few times first. Ended up being a vacuum leak by the pcv valve in the back of the lower intake. May not be your issue but you may want to hook a vac gauge up and see what reading you get and go from there. I would pull and clean the iac as well if your vacuum reading is in range
 
Also this:

This will tell you whether you still have a VSS signal going to the EEC.
Mustang5L5 said:
Does your speedometer work? If so the gear is fine.

unplug the VSS and stick a jumper in the plug. Test for continuity on pin 3 and 6 on the ECU harness with ECU unplugged. If you don’t have it, you’ll need to start tracing the wiring back to the plug. You can start at the trans harness plug in the drivers kick panel. You can put jumpers on both sides and check for continuity at both ends to see where the break is
It's from here:
...and there is more to the convo.
 
VSS shouldn't come into play during startup though.


I am leaning IAC. I'd clean it and perform the idle reset procedure. When they gum up from age, they get slow to respond. As the engine gets some heat into it it gets better.
 
Noobz347 said:
I can't find it now but I think VSS is referenced at startup for the 6mph tag unless you guys know of something different.

@jrichker ?
I think that's mass air only though. With speed density, the VSS is not tied into the ECU and only used for cruise control. on 86-88 non-cruise cars, the VSS isn't even installed from the factory.
 
