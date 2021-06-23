86-cold-start.MOV Shared with Dropbox

The resto 86 has a cold start issue, simple one but not sure what it is at this point. Replaced pretty much every sensor accept the coolant sensor, but it reads normal when engine warms up so I assume its working OK. You crank the car the first time, it attempts to run then dies. Then second start is does an up and down idle and will sometimes level out and then good to go. On the video below, it died on the second start after rough idle. Then once its cranked again, its all normal and ready to drive. Not sure what it is.P.S. This baby is for sell, time to get on to next projects. DM if interested and are serious, this was a long hard project.