Cold start problems - bouncing idle...

Ok, here’s my thing and forgive me if this is a dumb question... but I have had the cold idle problem since purchasing the car 2005 (under my ownership it sat for many years at one point and not many miles have been put on under my ownership, maybe 5,000). Once warm no issues (except for a hanging idle in deceleration until stopped). Anyway, something I’ve always wondered reading the numerous surging idle threads is, does this pertain to a car that is heavily modded and needs a tune (which is what I feel I need - or is this still the process needed to be done in the garage)? I’m pretty knowledgeable but honestly not sure on this. I’ve got a 230/230 duration .544/.544 lift cam, Windsor SR heads, Cobra upper/lower, 24 lb injectors & Pro M MAF, Long Tubes, etc etc. The car was built (in 2003) before I bought it. I rebuilt it in 2014 replacing the B cam with the Comp 276, lifters, Rockers, pushrods and springs (with a higher seat pressure). So nothing I did was a drastic change (just a slightly bigger cam) but anyway, the *issues* didn’t get worse after I went thru the motor in 2014... just giving you as much info as possible.



Mine starts and shoots to just say 2500 and sits for 2 seconds, then wants to die/500-600 rpm which is crazy low, then repeat



I’m 4 months into my winter project of 5 lug conversion, complete suspension replacement, underbody restoration, and tonight I fired the car up for first time since last year and the issue was worse than usual. 60 seconds of that and I was kinda scared. But my main question is when does one do these at home tests/settings of tps, etc, vs have it tuned? After all these years of ownership I’d like to fix this idle... I’m not looking for a dyno sheet and ‘oh I make xxx horsepower’ (in fact I’m scared it’ll break on the dyno lol), but I’ve always been under the impression (and told by some) it needs a tune... so, do I just drop it off and wah-la I’m done or do I do the checklist?



