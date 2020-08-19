Engine cold start wierdness

in the morning when i start my car to go to work and it runs like total crap and the check engine light comes on and then off and on and off. the idle is super low and doesnt seem to want to go up to normal. when i try to drive it it backfires, sputters and seems to want to stall so i pull it back into my driveway and take another car. Then when i get home from work i try to diagnose the problem and when i start the car it seems to be fine. no problems with the idle, no sputtering etc. today i hooked up jumper to check codes on a cold start and i got 96 and 66. secondary fuel pump circut and maf low voltage or something. my question to you is why does this only happen in the morning ? im in nj and its summer . wtf is going on ? help please
 

