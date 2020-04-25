Cold Start

Visit site
I'm finally getting down to the small details. The current one is the cold start. For the first start of the day the RPM will fluctuate a bit before settling down. I tried to get that in a log, but it was just a little too warm to hit that part of the WUE table I guess. Once it settles I can let it idle all the way to full warm up with no problem. However, if I try to drive the car before it's fully warmed up it'll bog like crazy and the A/F will go extremely rich. I usually have to rev it to get it to "clear up". Once it's warmed up everything is fine. Is this an accel enrichment thing? Or am I overlooking another table somewhere? Hopefully the issue shows up in the short log I took. I moved it from the street to the driveway.
 

