Colder Cylinder... Lifter Failing?

Hows the spark plug look compared to the others? Does it look like it's firing? If you pull a plug (or use a spare) and put the plug on the intake and hook the spark plug wire up, can you see the plug fire if you run the engine?



From the looks of things, i would say that cylinder is not firing. These engines can run on 7 and seems perfectly fine. Really it comes down to air, compression, spark and fuel. SInce it's carbed and running, i'm going to assume airflow and fuel is fine. (unless there is a rag stuffed in the intake port) so really it comes down to checking to se if the spark is firing on that cylinder, and figuring out some way to do a compression test on it.