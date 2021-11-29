Colder Cylinder... Lifter Issue?

93CalypsoConvert

93CalypsoConvert

Active Member
Nov 26, 2020
76
32
28
41
Virginia
After installing aftermarket headers, I noticed all the primaries have a consistent heat pattern except cylinder #2. Checking the temps confirmed cylinder 2 is around 50 degrees cooler at idle. I cannot check the compression because of the stupid GT40p plug location, but I highly doubt its a compression issue. The engine only has a few thousand miles on it and it idles too well. I don't think its a fuel issue since its carbureted. Ignition system was new with the rebuild, and plug wires are in great shape. The spark plug looks great and is gapped appropriately.
Header.jpg

There is a faint tick near this cylinder so I'm wondering if a lifter is going out, although I am not sure how that would cause a temperature difference. I can't wiggle the rocker and the stud it torqued at 20lb.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,828
12,749
224
Massachusetts
Hows the spark plug look compared to the others? Does it look like it's firing? If you pull a plug (or use a spare) and put the plug on the intake and hook the spark plug wire up, can you see the plug fire if you run the engine?

From the looks of things, i would say that cylinder is not firing. These engines can run on 7 and seems perfectly fine. Really it comes down to air, compression, spark and fuel. SInce it's carbed and running, i'm going to assume airflow and fuel is fine. (unless there is a rag stuffed in the intake port) so really it comes down to checking to se if the spark is firing on that cylinder, and figuring out some way to do a compression test on it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Creomod
Lifter tick
Replies
11
Views
429
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Creomod
Creomod
B
Engine Cylinder #8 header glowing red after rebuild?
Replies
10
Views
325
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
S
Misfire on Cylinder 5, thrown the whole parts store at it
Replies
1
Views
80
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
KRUISR
KRUISR
T
2000 GT misfire cylinder 3
Replies
5
Views
491
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
OneSick99GT
OneSick99GT
E
Replaced TPS, four dead cylinders
Replies
3
Views
277
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
Top Bottom