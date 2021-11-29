Colder Cylinder... Lifter Issue?

93CalypsoConvert
Nov 26, 2020
- 76
- 32
- 28
- 41
After installing aftermarket headers, I noticed all the primaries have a consistent heat pattern except cylinder #2. Checking the temps confirmed cylinder 2 is around 50 degrees cooler at idle. I cannot check the compression because of the stupid GT40p plug location, but I highly doubt its a compression issue. The engine only has a few thousand miles on it and it idles too well. I don't think its a fuel issue since its carbureted. Ignition system was new with the rebuild, and plug wires are in great shape. The spark plug looks great and is gapped appropriately.
There is a faint tick near this cylinder so I'm wondering if a lifter is going out, although I am not sure how that would cause a temperature difference. I can't wiggle the rocker and the stud it torqued at 20lb.
