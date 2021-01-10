Collectors for jba tri y headers? 2.25"

D

donavon_az

New Member
Jan 10, 2021
1
0
0
46
Mesa, AZ
Keep in mind I'm completely new at this.

I have a 1969 Mustang coupe Grande with the 302. Just purchased some JBA tri y headers and also a complete 2.25" dual exhaust kit from CJ Pony parts with the h pipe that it says is designed for tri y headers.

Here's the dilemma. The H pipe has no flange to connect to the header. The ID of the header tubing is 2.25" with a 3 bolt connecting flange. My problem is that the h pip has no connecting flange. I've looked on summit and cj for some type of connector but cannot find a 2.25" collector to connect the header to the h pipe.

I've called the company I got the headers from but they sent me 3" reducer collectors and they don't mate up to the header flange.

Is there a flanged connector 2.25" connector pipe out there to mate the headers to the h pipe?

Thanks in advance.
 

Attachments

  • 20210110_115819.jpg
    20210110_115819.jpg
    361.8 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

geoklass
Exhaust What ever happend to Tri-Y-Headers?
Replies
0
Views
541
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
geoklass
geoklass
1
BBK header 2.5" collector Donut?
Replies
8
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
1TDUBB1
1
J
Is Tri-Y headers possible in 04' w/ 351w (94-95' Cobra-R setup)
Replies
1
Views
625
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
C
66 Suspension and Steering Rebuild
Replies
5
Views
950
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
J
For Sale '95 Cobra GR40 Griggs w/410ci forged stroker
Replies
13
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Habu135
Habu135
Top Bottom