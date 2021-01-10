Collectors for jba tri y headers? 2.25"

Keep in mind I'm completely new at this.



I have a 1969 Mustang coupe Grande with the 302. Just purchased some JBA tri y headers and also a complete 2.25" dual exhaust kit from CJ Pony parts with the h pipe that it says is designed for tri y headers.



Here's the dilemma. The H pipe has no flange to connect to the header. The ID of the header tubing is 2.25" with a 3 bolt connecting flange. My problem is that the h pip has no connecting flange. I've looked on summit and cj for some type of connector but cannot find a 2.25" collector to connect the header to the h pipe.



I've called the company I got the headers from but they sent me 3" reducer collectors and they don't mate up to the header flange.



Is there a flanged connector 2.25" connector pipe out there to mate the headers to the h pipe?



Thanks in advance.