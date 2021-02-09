Color Choice on the Fastback- Thoughts

65-Fstbk

65-Fstbk

Active Member
May 20, 2007
281
13
29
Vancouver, B.C. Canada
Hey guys,

Well it's been many years working on my Fastback and I'm now ready to send it in for paint. I want something a little different and am thinking of a Porsche color called Chalk (aka Crayon) with dark grey Shelby Striping and a dark grey stripe along the sides above the rockers.

What do you guys think this color would look like on a 65 FB?
 

Attachments

  • Chalk.jpg
    Chalk.jpg
    411.8 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
A couple photos of shiny new paint and molding stripe opinion question
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hotpony
hotpony
EarnhartBuilt
For Sale 193 Original Miles on this RARE Barn Find 1989 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Replies
1
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
95BlueStallion
95BlueStallion
Wayne Waldrep
Getting my car decent. Looking for thoughts on this long list.
Replies
50
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Colorado66
Progress Thread 2014 V6 'chelle-b Ii'
Replies
30
Views
4K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Wayne Waldrep
The "Extra Engine" Post....hmmm
Replies
9
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
Top Bottom