Color Choice on the Fastback- Thoughts

Hey guys,
Well it's been many years working on my Fastback and I'm now ready to send it in for paint. I want something a little different and am thinking of a Porsche color called Chalk (aka Crayon) with dark grey Shelby Striping and a dark grey stripe along the sides above the rockers.
What do you guys think this color would look like on a 65 FB?
