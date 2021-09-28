COMING SOON: Elite Series LED Fog Lamps!

Diode Dynamics
With dozens of innovative features, the Diode Dynamics SS3 pod set a new standard for fog light output and performance. With maximum durability and quality, they’ve been put through their paces in serious off-road conditions. They’re also proudly built here in the USA.
While others are busy copying the SS3 overseas, our engineers have been working hard to create the first OE-style fog that provides a true upgrade in performance.
• Multi-die automotive emitters for up to 5 times greater output than halogen
• Amber backlight feature standard
• Unmatched durability and quality, with the same validation testing as our Stage Series lineup
• Integrated aim adjustment and molded brackets for perfect bolt-on installation
• 8-year warranty
• NOT IMPORTED - ASSEMBLED IN USA
Available for 2006-2009 and 2015-2017 Mustang this fall. Stay tuned for more details!John C.
What do you guys think?
