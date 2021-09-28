COMING SOON: Elite Series LED Fog Lamps!

4t00sPa.jpg

A performance OE-style fog light is LONG past due.
Today's aftermarket options are based on old OEM designs. The problem? Stock performance from 10 years ago doesn’t cut it. Some of the most well-known offerings are a DOWNGRADE in output from stock halogen.

With dozens of innovative features, the Diode Dynamics SS3 pod set a new standard for fog light output and performance. With maximum durability and quality, they’ve been put through their paces in serious off-road conditions. They’re also proudly built here in the USA.

While others are busy copying the SS3 overseas, our engineers have been working hard to create the first OE-style fog that provides a true upgrade in performance.

Introducing the ELITE LED FOG.

35u2urB.jpg
XKxHFDD.jpg
H9Y5fL8.jpg
• Patent-pending optic delivers extremely sharp and wide output pattern – meets SAE F3 standard
• Multi-die automotive emitters for up to 5 times greater output than halogen
• Amber backlight feature standard
• Unmatched durability and quality, with the same validation testing as our Stage Series lineup
• Integrated aim adjustment and molded brackets for perfect bolt-on installation
• 8-year warranty
• NOT IMPORTED - ASSEMBLED IN USA

Available for 2006-2009 and 2015-2017 Mustang this fall. Stay tuned for more details!

What do you guys think?
John C.
Diode Dynamics
 

