Coming soon to a garage near me

Mar 3, 2021
Rhode Island
Here we go.. Anxious and awaiting the arrival of my 72 Mach 1, Q code. My personal valet is on his way down to pick it up, and trailer it back to my door. I can't even begin to tell you how dang nab psyched I am. This car appears to be everything I ever wanted, and then some.

It does have a single lifter noise, but the guy says it only appeared after he put a cam and lifters in.. Not real loud, but noticeable. Probably do some roller rockers... Then a few little odds and ends, here and there, and we'll be styling.. I'll be sure to post the grand arrival.. Probably Monday or Tuesday.
 

Jun 28, 2020
Memphis TN
Be very careful of a lifter tick on a new cam, maybe a lobe going flat......The sooner you catch it, the less metal gets all thru the engine. I'd pull that pushrod and fish a tiny cam down there to see the cam lobe.
 
