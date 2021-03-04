Coming soon to a garage near me

Here we go.. Anxious and awaiting the arrival of my 72 Mach 1, Q code. My personal valet is on his way down to pick it up, and trailer it back to my door. I can't even begin to tell you how dang nab psyched I am. This car appears to be everything I ever wanted, and then some.



It does have a single lifter noise, but the guy says it only appeared after he put a cam and lifters in.. Not real loud, but noticeable. Probably do some roller rockers... Then a few little odds and ends, here and there, and we'll be styling.. I'll be sure to post the grand arrival.. Probably Monday or Tuesday.