comp cam 2 upgrade help

A

ADIEBOLT

New Member
Aug 26, 2020
1
0
1
30
Alabama
Hello Everyone,

I have a 04 gt manual trans that is mostly stock. I have a CAI, 73mm throttle body, ford performance intake manifold, and 3.73 gears. I have ordered steeda pulleys and ford performance timing kit. I want to put comp cam 2 kit in since ill be doing the timing kit at the same time. Just want to know if the comp cam 2 kit will be ok with the stock exhaust system and piston heads. I have read that i need a full exhaust system and different pistons to run comp cams so I'm here trying to see if someone can advise me.

Also, i have only found summit racing to be the only one to sell a full kit but its the trick flow kit. is there a nothing place or is this kit have everything i need and i should just go with it? trick flow vs comp cam?


thanks everyone
 

