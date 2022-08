Part# C-2750 adjustable drag shocks for most Fox body mustangs and all SN95 Mustangs. THEY DO NOT COME WITH HARDWARE. I never installed them on my vehicle, but they look used from the guy I bought from claiming “these KYB adjustable shocks are brand new” (shocks came in KYB boxes). My loss is your gain. $50obo takes the pair. Will ship. Open to trades for other SN95 shocks. Local pickup is Cleveland, OH area