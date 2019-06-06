Complete Paint Job Process... (Will update as the process continues)

I chose a limited production paint (Stryker Red), as produced as a $15,000 option on the 2013 Dodge Viper GTS. Less than 50 of those were ever produced, along with 1 Hellcat sold for $1.6MM at Mecum (For a charity). I totally fell in love with this color at first site. I'm usually a black / white / grey guy, but this really jumped at me. See pictures of the process... I'm hoping to have it 100% complete by next Friday. The past few weeks have been disassembly, sanding, primer, more sanding, etc... Just started spraying color...
IMG_3177.jpg
IMG_3179.jpg
IMG_3180.jpg
IMG_3181.jpg
 
All the jambs are painted. Now for the body and parts. We're getting there!
 

