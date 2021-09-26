Complete shut down w/code C-18

1991 5.0 LX stock motor:

I had a no-start issue which started a few days ago. I had the coil, distributor, and ignition module replaced yesterday which solved the no-start problem but now every few miles I drive she loses 100% power, goes completely dead but when I stop and turn the key she fires back up perfectly and drives 100% until the next shut down which is usually within a few more miles of driving and at normal speeds.

I pulled the KOEO codes which reads C-18 loss of Tach input/IDM circuit failure / SPOUT circuit grounded.

I will bring this back to the shop tomorrow that did the above work because it likely has something to do with the ignition module I assume (the module is Ford, distributor is aftermarket).

Also last week my airbag light came on and flashes 10 times then goes off for 3 seconds then back to flashing. Not sure if these electric issues are related or not. Airbag is another issue

Any insight or ideas from you guys is appreciated as it may help me explain to this place tomorrow what may be going on.

Any chance it’s actually the computer?

Any help is appreciated.