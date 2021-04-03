compression check result and a question or 2

Hi all,



95 gt.

car hasnt been run in a week or so.

i pulled all the spark plugs, fuse for fuel pump, and disconnected the ignition coil.

then i did a compression check on each cylinder. if i understand things correctly, this is what would be called the 'dry' results.

#1 - 145

#2 - 155

#3 - 150

#4 - 145

#5 - 135

#6 - 150

#7 - 155

#8 - 155



i think there is some 10% rule to tell if things are ok or not, but i dont know 10% of what? the average? the spec? i dont know what the compression is supposed to be if so.

the average is 149. %10 would be 15. 149-15 = 134, so im ok but jsut barely? or do these numbers look fine? i realize theres a 135 in there that seems a little out of place.



the next thing i think i need to do is a wet test? or am i mistaken? i think the wet test is to squirt some oil in each cylinder and do them all again. im worried though that i can cause damage if i add too much oil. is there a particular method to setting up for the wet test? do i even need to do a wet test?



thank all