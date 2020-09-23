Compression low on one cylinder

Been having trouble making power with my cammed 4.6, slowly getting up to speed but at the moment barely making stock power. I replaced the Dorman intake with an OE one from the junkyard, definitely felt a power jump.
Compression test on the left side is 120, 160, 170, 160.
Could this be why I'm down on power? Took out the spark plugs on the low cylinder (#5) and it's dry, ECU not throwing any codes either. Doing a leak down test regardless but I'm not sure fixing the lower compression will solve the mystery power loss.
Could this low cylinder be why I'm losing so much power?
