You have tons of options depending on what you want to do with the car. The engine may have just jumped time. the older ones had a phenolic cam gear. Jersey great love visiting the pike. Find someone like me at your local autozone who is willing to come over and tear down the motor a little. Check the valve springs and the cam timing. It takes the big 3 to start and you are missing 1. This is just your first engine. Owned my stang for 43 years and had 3 or four motors and trans in it for fun. Back to a owning a stock boss motor but currently running a Gapp and Roush prepped bogus boss with modified 4v351 heads. All Fun Stuff