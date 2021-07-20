Engine Compression very low, options

Trebor

New Member
May 15, 2021
Hello all. I had picked up a 92 GT Vert in really good condition. GT 40 tubular intake, vortech V1, 24lb injectors, MFU. Ran ok but sluggish, I knew something was wrong. Brought it in for a compression check. I am being told that all the cylinders are in the 80 psi range with oil. Recommending replacing engine with a crate motor. I plan on keeping the car for a long time, but I don't want to drop a ton of money on the engine. I'd honestly be happy with the stock engine, the vortech, 42 injectors and fuel pump to elminate the FMU, and a terminator x. Considering the cost of labor in NJ, what kinda of options do I have?
 

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
2,299
2,604
184
Mililani, Hawaii
For less than 5k shipped my friend got a stroker 347 longblock crate engine from blueprint engines. It has a 3 year warranty, aluminum heads and made over 430 HP. The second option is to take your existing engine out and have it rebuilt. I had an engine built recently for my turbo car. The short block rebuild was around 2k.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Member
Sep 26, 2017
63
7
18
61
You have tons of options depending on what you want to do with the car. The engine may have just jumped time. the older ones had a phenolic cam gear. Jersey great love visiting the pike. Find someone like me at your local autozone who is willing to come over and tear down the motor a little. Check the valve springs and the cam timing. It takes the big 3 to start and you are missing 1. This is just your first engine. Owned my stang for 43 years and had 3 or four motors and trans in it for fun. Back to a owning a stock boss motor but currently running a Gapp and Roush prepped bogus boss with modified 4v351 heads. All Fun Stuff
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Member
Sep 26, 2017
63
7
18
61
I spent a ton of money on mine back in the day. I am a tech and I know machinists so it is easy for me. I also make a ton of money and that helps. These days I do mechanic work on old classics for fun or for free. You need a balance shaft in your benz thats 10k. Go to az and see who is going behind the counter to buy parts. That will be a commercial guy like me. Ask the counter man if they trust anybody. Find an honest one who will not break your balls. Let me know how it turns out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

