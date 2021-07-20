Hello all. I had picked up a 92 GT Vert in really good condition. GT 40 tubular intake, vortech V1, 24lb injectors, MFU. Ran ok but sluggish, I knew something was wrong. Brought it in for a compression check. I am being told that all the cylinders are in the 80 psi range with oil. Recommending replacing engine with a crate motor. I plan on keeping the car for a long time, but I don't want to drop a ton of money on the engine. I'd honestly be happy with the stock engine, the vortech, 42 injectors and fuel pump to elminate the FMU, and a terminator x. Considering the cost of labor in NJ, what kinda of options do I have?