I just pulled engine and automatic transmission out of a 91 Lx to put in a 90 Gt but going with a T5 transmission.I used the engine harness from the Lx.I did a Trickflow top end kit.When I went to start the engine it was running black smoke rich.So after double checking everything with no success,I decided to swap the computer, The car fired right up and no black smoke.So im running a ANP computer in a 5 speed car. My question is will i have any issues and why didnt the A9L computer work with the engine swap ????