Engine Concensus....lower intake manifold install

G

Gs1987GT

Member
Jun 9, 2021
23
2
11
MidAtlantic
Hello Gents, Good Morning,

I will be removing the lower intake manifold soon and cleaning and preparing it for reinstallation. I purchased the felpro gasket kit with the silicone end gaskets.

Typically when I install the lower intake I run a bead of black rtv on the front and back of the block and I do not use the gaskets. It's been awhile and back in the day those end gaskets were cork (no good, leaked)

I am sure there are many here who do this work frequently. Is the consensus to use the silicone end gaskets, or still to use the bead of silicone on the front and rear of the intake?

Thanks for your thoughts.

-Greg
 

