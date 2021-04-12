Fox Concerns leaving battery connected when car sits a lot?

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

Active Member
Jun 14, 2007
251
68
38
Hey guys,

I recently bought a shop and have my 03 cobra there now on a trickle charger.

I plan on bringing my 90 coupe there soon and doing the same thing. But I'm worried about doing it. The car is old, has a wire tuck and battery in the truck.

I guess I'm being paranoid of possibly an electrically fire, being the car is modified and old wiring.

Thoughts?
 

91AOD5.0LX

91AOD5.0LX

Active Member
Feb 20, 2021
106
49
38
North East
I’ve had cars on trickle chargers for over 10 years that were only used on occasion and never had any issues. As a matter of fact the batteries lasted perfectly for a ten year period.
I don’t see a Problem with that as long as you use a real, great quality device and not a cheapo like ones for 10 bucks at certain stores.
do yourself a favor and buy a good quality and reputable one and you will be fine.
I always use “battery tender” brand. The Junior models. They are great and have safety features built in to avoid over charging, overheating, etc.
 

7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
4,060
1,049
184
Kearney, NE
I disagree. 32 year old wiring (depending on the build date), a wire tuck with moved battery, damn insidious rodents, and a car that it does not hurt to disconnect the battery on makes a battery quick disconnect an excellent option. I’d use one on both Mustangs if they go weeks without road time.

You can still use a battery minder/tender on a disconnected battery and worry less about a fire. But I have never had a disconnected battery go flat, and my battery tender is still new in the package.
 
