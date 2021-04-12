I’ve had cars on trickle chargers for over 10 years that were only used on occasion and never had any issues. As a matter of fact the batteries lasted perfectly for a ten year period.

I don’t see a Problem with that as long as you use a real, great quality device and not a cheapo like ones for 10 bucks at certain stores.

do yourself a favor and buy a good quality and reputable one and you will be fine.

I always use “battery tender” brand. The Junior models. They are great and have safety features built in to avoid over charging, overheating, etc.