91GTstroked
- Jun 14, 2007
251
68
38
Hey guys,
I recently bought a shop and have my 03 cobra there now on a trickle charger.
I plan on bringing my 90 coupe there soon and doing the same thing. But I'm worried about doing it. The car is old, has a wire tuck and battery in the truck.
I guess I'm being paranoid of possibly an electrically fire, being the car is modified and old wiring.
Thoughts?
