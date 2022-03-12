Hello! I'm running into an issue where the engine will stumble at 3k rpm, almost as if the rev limiter is being activated. So, I'm looking to bypass the MSD 6AL box on the car to identify if the ignition box is the issue.



My understanding is that the small red wire (ignition switch) connects to the positive side of the MSD Blaster 3 coil, and the white (electronic ignition amplifier) and gray (tach) wires attach to the negative side of the coil. Can anyone confirm that this is correct? If not, what is the correct wiring to bypass the MSD box?