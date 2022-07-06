confirming steps for rear spring install

Hi



I'm changing the rear springs on my 2003 mach1 and wanted to double check my plan.

I'm using 4 jacks, (two on the subframe and two on the rear diff tube)



1. Remove sway bar

2a. Remove brake line bracket to give more room if needed? 10mm

2b. Jack up lower control arm a bit and remove the bolt

2c. Check that brake lines do not get snagged

3. lower the jack which will lower the lca and take pressure off the spring

3b. do i need to undo the quad shock? Im guessing yes from vague memory.

4. Remove the old spring and install the new spring with new isolator, pigtail facing driver side.

5. Jack the lower control arm up and torque to 111ft lbs

6. Install sway bar at 41 ftlbs