Positive battery cable was looking rough and I noticed a small crack in starter solenoid. So I replaced them, and bout a new motorcraft solenoid. Well now I have a draw on the battery that is leaving me with a dead battery after a couple of days. Out voltmeter on last night, 12.3. then this morning it was 12.0. I put all the wires on the same side they came off of. I'm confused as to how it. Would be creating a draw on the battery.