connector to nowhere

P

paul23122

Member
Jul 30, 2011
32
0
7
I have a 1995 gt 5speed. just did the clutch and noticed this connector that seems to not have a home. It comes out of the harness that goes to o2 sensor and oil level sensor. Wondering if it is maybe a dead plug for an auto trans car or??? From the patina it would seem it hasn't been plugged into anything for a long time. The length of it does not match to anything i can reach that i am missing. Is it possibly an option my car does not have?? or is it a factory diagnosis plug. stupid *ss position if so.
connector.jpg
 

