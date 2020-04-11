Considering Changing Fuel Pump (Discussion With Myself)

kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
785
382
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Some Basics for anyone not familiar with what I have done so far. In my Signature is my progress thread where I pulled a 95 3.8 out and replaced it with a 02 3.8 and other bolt on parts.

I have increased my HP from 145 to approximately 241(book Math not Dyno) as it sits now. I have looked at the specs on the different years for fuel pumps and have no idea if the one in my tank has ever been changed at all. It works fine for what it is and before the swap I never had one issue with it. I just am thinking that now it may not be supplying enough fuel into the system.

On both years the minimum and maximum pressure is the same so that will not affect the fuel lines at all. The minimum and maximum GPH though is different and it seems that the 02 engine starts with a minimum which is less than the maximum of the 95. So, I am thinking that I may be starving for fuel in the mix causing a lean environment.

Would ANYONE know:
  1. Will an 02 fuel pump fit inside a 95 tank?
  2. Will I have to change anything to make it work with the fuel gauge?
  3. Will this even work because the 95 is a return system and the 02 is not

Here are the Specs from both years for review:
1995 3.8 (145 hp @ 4000 rpm)
Part NumberSP1148
Automotive Item TypeOEM Standard Part
Automotive Item Weight (LBS)0.9
Minimum Free Flow Rate (GPH)44.9
Maximum Free Flow Rate (GPH)54.2
MinMax Free Flow Rate (GPH)44.9 - 54.2
Minimum Pressure Range (PSI)87
Maximum Pressure Range (PSI)123
MinMax Pressure Range (PSI)87 - 123
Mounting Hardware IncludedYes
Amperage Draw< or equal to 7
Inlet Quantity1
Inlet Attachment TypeStrainer
Outlet Quantity1
Outlet Attachment TypeFor Hose
Outlet Diameter (mm)7.9375
Outlet Diameter (dec)0.3125
Outlet Diameter (IN)5/16
Gaskets IncludedYes
Strainer IncludedNo
Package ContentsPump and Kit
Pump TypeTurbine
Volts (vDC)12
Regulator IncludedNo
2002 3.8 (193 hp @ 5500 RPM)



Part NumberSP1144
Automotive Item TypeOEM Standard Part
Automotive Item Weight (LBS)1.1
Minimum Free Flow Rate (GPH)57
Maximum Free Flow Rate (GPH)67
MinMax Free Flow Rate (GPH)57 - 67
Minimum Pressure Range (PSI)87
Maximum Pressure Range (PSI)123
MinMax Pressure Range (PSI)87 - 123
Mounting Hardware IncludedYes
Mounting TypeInternal
Bracket IncludedNo
Amperage Draw< or equal to 8
Inlet Quantity1
Inlet Attachment TypeStrainer
Outlet Quantity1
Outlet Attachment TypeFor Hose
Outlet Diameter (mm)7.9375
Outlet Diameter (dec)0.3125
Outlet Diameter (IN)5/16
Gaskets IncludedYes
Strainer IncludedYes
Package ContentsPump and Kit
Pump TypeTurbine
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors(?)


kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
785
382
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
No the Tanks are not the Exact Same:

94-97: (AutoZone says this is for EFI - MOOG says it is for Carb) Weird
773345773.jpg
728577702.jpg
432193193.jpg

Part Number F12B
Gallons 15.4
Liters 59.0
Dimensions (In) 42-1/2 x 19-1/4 x 10-3/4
Length (dec) 42.5000
Length (frac) 42-1/2
Length (mm) 1079.500
Width (dec) 19.2500
Width (frac) 19-1/4
Width (mm) 488.9500
Depth (dec) 10.7500
Depth (frac) 10-3/4
Depth (mm) 273.0500
Strap Set ST63 (Not Included)
Kit Number LO03 (2x) (Included)
Lock Ring Yes
O-Ring Yes
Gas Tank Material Ni-Tern Steel
Exterior Shell Thickness (In) 0.029
Fuel Tank Coating Lead-Tin Coating
Fuel Compatibility Carbureted
Filler Neck Included No
Baffled Sump No
Attached Sump Yes
installation Hardware Incl Lock Ring / O-ring
Warranty 3 Years

01-04:
599267640.jpg
953219968.jpg
794076404.jpg

Part Number F52D
Gallons 15.7
Liters 59.4
Dimensions (In) 42-1/2 x 19-3/4 x 11-3/4
Length (dec) 42.5000
Length (frac) 42-1/2
Length (mm) 1079.500
Width (dec) 19.7500
Width (frac) 19-3/4
Width (mm) 501.6500
Depth (dec) 11.7500
Depth (frac) 11-3/4
Depth (mm) 298.4500
Strap Set ST178 (Not Included)
Kit Number LO57 (Included)
Lock Ring No
O-Ring Yes
Gas Tank Material Ni-Tern Steel
Exterior Shell Thickness (In) 0.029
Fuel Tank Coating Lead-Tin Coating
Fuel Compatibility EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection)
Filler Neck Included No
Baffled Sump No
Attached Sump Yes
installation Hardware Incl Lock Ring / O-ring
Warranty 3 Years
 
kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
785
382
83
30 Mins from a Ragged GT
www.angelfire.com
Yes I do use this board for a "Clipboard" at times. My rambling/thinking out loud actually pays off at times.
In looking over the specs, the sizes of the pumps, the tank differences, etc. I am believing that I need a 255 LPH pump which seems to be the one that is in the 02, but it is made differently where modifications maybe necessary to install it. I do not want to modify anything. I'm looking to compare some of 255LPH now

  1. Fuel Pump
  2. Fuel Pressure Regulator
  3. Float

www.americanmuscle.com

Edelbrock Mustang High Performance In-Tank Fuel Pump - 255LPH 17932 (85-97 All, Excluding 96-97 Cobra)

FREE SHIPPING! Simple Fuel Pump Upgrade. When you’re tuning or upgrading your Mustang to get more power and performance, fueling needs to be up to the task. Thi
www.americanmuscle.com www.americanmuscle.com
lmr.com

Walbro Mustang 255 Lph High Pressure Fuel Pump Kit (86-97) GSS340

Need more fuel for your 1986-97 Mustang? Check out this Walbro 255 LPH high pressure fuel pump kit!
lmr.com lmr.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M What would you consider essential? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
T Is the foxbody considered a muscle car? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 39
65fastbackresto Considering rear end change Classic Mustang Specific Tech 26
go-stang5.0 Considering changing my timing set w/ cam swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
D considering combo change..advice?? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
What would you consider essential?
Is the foxbody considered a muscle car?
Considering rear end change
Considering changing my timing set w/ cam swap
considering combo change..advice??
Top Bottom