Considering Changing Fuel Pump (Discussion)

Will an 02 fuel pump fit inside a 95 tank? Will I have to change anything to make it work with the fuel gauge?

Part Number SP1148 Automotive Item Type OEM Standard Part Automotive Item Weight (LBS) 0.9 Minimum Free Flow Rate (GPH) 44.9 Maximum Free Flow Rate (GPH) 54.2 MinMax Free Flow Rate (GPH) 44.9 - 54.2 Minimum Pressure Range (PSI) 87 Maximum Pressure Range (PSI) 123 MinMax Pressure Range (PSI) 87 - 123 Mounting Hardware Included Yes Amperage Draw < or equal to 7 Inlet Quantity 1 Inlet Attachment Type Strainer Outlet Quantity 1 Outlet Attachment Type For Hose Outlet Diameter (mm) 7.9375 Outlet Diameter (dec) 0.3125 Outlet Diameter (IN) 5/16 Gaskets Included Yes Strainer Included No Package Contents Pump and Kit Pump Type Turbine Volts (vDC) 12 Regulator Included No

Part Number SP1144 Automotive Item Type OEM Standard Part Automotive Item Weight (LBS) 1.1 Minimum Free Flow Rate (GPH) 57 Maximum Free Flow Rate (GPH) 67 MinMax Free Flow Rate (GPH) 57 - 67 Minimum Pressure Range (PSI) 87 Maximum Pressure Range (PSI) 123 MinMax Pressure Range (PSI) 87 - 123 Mounting Hardware Included Yes Mounting Type Internal Bracket Included No Amperage Draw < or equal to 8 Inlet Quantity 1 Inlet Attachment Type Strainer Outlet Quantity 1 Outlet Attachment Type For Hose Outlet Diameter (mm) 7.9375 Outlet Diameter (dec) 0.3125 Outlet Diameter (IN) 5/16 Gaskets Included Yes Strainer Included Yes Package Contents Pump and Kit Pump Type Turbine

Some Basics for anyone not familiar with what I have done so far. In my Signature is my progress thread where I pulled a 95 3.8 out and replaced it with a 02 3.8 and other bolt on parts.I have increased my HP from 145 to approximately 241(book Math not Dyno) as it sits now. I have looked at the specs on the different years for fuel pumps and have no idea if the one in my tank has ever been changed at all. It works fine for what it is and before the swap I never had one issue with it. I just am thinking that now it may not be supplying enough fuel into the system.On both years the minimum and maximum pressure is the same so that will not affect the fuel lines at all. The minimum and maximum GPH though is different and it seems that the 02 engine starts with a minimum which is less than the maximum of the 95. So, I am thinking that I may be starving for fuel in the mix causing a lean environment.Would ANYONE know:Here are the Specs from both years for review:1995 3.8 (145 hp @ 4000 rpm)2002 3.8 (193 hp @ 5500 RPM)