Constant backfire on one side?

Getting a P0007 (Fuel shut off valve high) and a P0193 (FPS high), but not getting very far with diagnosis.



I suspected the FRPS was bad so I replaced it with a Carquest unit, didn't help at all. I can smell fuel in the intake, when I open the throttle blade, so I thought an injector was stuck open, however they don't seem to spray when I have them off the manifold.



Is the fuel pump a possible cause of this issue? I know there's a regulator built into the unit, it may be my next replacement.