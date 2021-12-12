Constant backfire on one side?

Getting a P0007 (Fuel shut off valve high) and a P0193 (FPS high), but not getting very far with diagnosis.

I suspected the FRPS was bad so I replaced it with a Carquest unit, didn't help at all. I can smell fuel in the intake, when I open the throttle blade, so I thought an injector was stuck open, however they don't seem to spray when I have them off the manifold.

Is the fuel pump a possible cause of this issue? I know there's a regulator built into the unit, it may be my next replacement.
 

