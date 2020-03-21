Constant vs. progressive coil springs

I don't know if you are really going to tell the difference (typically we refer to them as linear and progressive).

I've had both kinds. It's just hard to compare when multiple parts are swapped out at once.

I'd also be surprised if you had a choice when choosing stock ride height.

If you are trying to keep ride quality, me personally i'd just call Maximum motorsports and let them pick you a set of H&R springs.

If budget allows, i'd probably go to coil overs in the front.



I'm not sure what kind of clearance issues you think you are going to have, but I would expect any set of aftermarket springs to lower the car.

I think the h&r sport springs only lower the car about an inch. That really isn't all that much especially if you combine them with new energy suspension isolators.