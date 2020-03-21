Constant vs. progressive coil springs

Red50Fox
Active Member
-
- May 6, 2019
-
- 100
-
- 9
-
- 28
-
- 62
Hello all. As I look at what I'm preparing to do this spring, 5 lug / disc brake conversion with new shock/strut and bushings etc. I've come to the startling realization that the coil springs in this gem are ~32 years old. So, given that "everything" old is coming out from under the car and everything new is going back in, I started looking at springs. I'm not looking to lower the car, stock ride height is fine with me (concerned about tire clearance) but I've seen a lot of info regarding constant vs. progressive and the benefits of each. So now that the internet has confused me I'm reaching out to people that have first hand experience (and opinions) on the subject. The Gem is an 88 5.0 GT, convertible, automatic, with air.
Thoughts?
Thoughts?