Constant vs. progressive coil springs

Hello all. As I look at what I'm preparing to do this spring, 5 lug / disc brake conversion with new shock/strut and bushings etc. I've come to the startling realization that the coil springs in this gem are ~32 years old. So, given that "everything" old is coming out from under the car and everything new is going back in, I started looking at springs. I'm not looking to lower the car, stock ride height is fine with me (concerned about tire clearance) but I've seen a lot of info regarding constant vs. progressive and the benefits of each. So now that the internet has confused me I'm reaching out to people that have first hand experience (and opinions) on the subject. The Gem is an 88 5.0 GT, convertible, automatic, with air.

Thoughts?
 

I don't know if you are really going to tell the difference (typically we refer to them as linear and progressive).
I've had both kinds. It's just hard to compare when multiple parts are swapped out at once.
I'd also be surprised if you had a choice when choosing stock ride height.
If you are trying to keep ride quality, me personally i'd just call Maximum motorsports and let them pick you a set of H&R springs.
If budget allows, i'd probably go to coil overs in the front.

I'm not sure what kind of clearance issues you think you are going to have, but I would expect any set of aftermarket springs to lower the car.
I think the h&r sport springs only lower the car about an inch. That really isn't all that much especially if you combine them with new energy suspension isolators.
 
