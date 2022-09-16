Contact Cement help

Been many years since I have used Contact Cement, but seems like you painted both surfaces, let it dry, and when you stick them together they are stuck.I have been trying the Dow spray can product in the picture and I can't get it to work, Spray both sides and if I let it dry for 10 minutes or 2 hours it barely has any stick power to it?Using this to install some new firewall insulation and the insulation that glues to the top part of the firewall...Am I doing something wrong??