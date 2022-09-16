Contact Cement help

Been many years since I have used Contact Cement, but seems like you painted both surfaces, let it dry, and when you stick them together they are stuck.
I have been trying the Dow spray can product in the picture and I can't get it to work, Spray both sides and if I let it dry for 10 minutes or 2 hours it barely has any stick power to it?
Using this to install some new firewall insulation and the insulation that glues to the top part of the firewall...
Am I doing something wrong??
