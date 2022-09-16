Contact Cement help

Been many years since I have used Contact Cement, but seems like you painted both surfaces, let it dry, and when you stick them together they are stuck.
I have been trying the Dow spray can product in the picture and I can't get it to work, Spray both sides and if I let it dry for 10 minutes or 2 hours it barely has any stick power to it?
Using this to install some new firewall insulation and the insulation that glues to the top part of the firewall...
Am I doing something wrong??

DSCF1185.JPG
 
We use some contact adhesive at my work called Ec-1357 that’s made by 3m. It’s what a lot of upholstery on planes, as well as some outer gasketing is sealed on with. You can buy it by the pint and roll it in. Sticks very well
 
I've found if the material is really porous, like that insulation is, double or triple coat the insulation. Leave some dry time between coats or it'll take forever to be ready to stick. I have not ever used that stuff, usually use the 3M Hi Strength 90 for stuff like that.
 
10 Year Member
I was thinking the same about multiple coats on the fiber parts.
I’m seeing a pattern about 3M.
 
Already tried the multiple coats with air dry time in between..... Just has no stick to it...
Just glued some foam where my heater blower motor attaches to the HVAC box.... Same thing, very little stick um.....
LIke de greaser and " woke" solvent tanks, I am betting the formula has changed since I was a younger person..
 
