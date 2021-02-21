Contemplating ditching the PS and AC

So the 90 is a weekend toy/ Drive it to shows and on Sunny Days. I am thinking about deleting the PS and AC to clean up the engine bay. I never use the AC and was thinking of putting 17 x 4 skinnies on the front and a manual rack.I know I am going against my better judgment here, but am really leaning towards this. Anyone who has done this- not wanting to change to a standard rotation water pump. Did you relocate your tensioner to the driver side or reverse the spring to make this work.