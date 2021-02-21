Contemplating ditching the PS and AC

mikestang63

mikestang63

Aug 27, 2012
So the 90 is a weekend toy/ Drive it to shows and on Sunny Days. I am thinking about deleting the PS and AC to clean up the engine bay. I never use the AC and was thinking of putting 17 x 4 skinnies on the front and a manual rack.

I know I am going against my better judgment here, but am really leaning towards this. Anyone who has done this- not wanting to change to a standard rotation water pump. Did you relocate your tensioner to the driver side or reverse the spring to make this work.
1613941844943.jpeg
 

Steel1

Steel1

Aug 18, 2017
Imo I would keep p.s. and remove a/c .
I haven't had a/c on my car in over 10yrs and never missed it but keep in mind I live in CT.
and only drive it about 500 mi. year.
What about electric p/s to clean up the look ? Seems like a Volvo unit is growing in popularity .
 
