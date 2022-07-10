rotorhead22
Well I finally had to move forward with the Contour fan conversion. Drove Blu Tunder the other day on a typical Africa hot Florida day and the temp shot up like a Elon Musk rocket leaving cape. Just need to wire in the solenoids. I watched several videos on the brackets and came up with an alternative for my project.
