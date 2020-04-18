Hey guys. I bought the Contour fans and just decided for sake of ease and since I've had bad luck with fan controllers in the past, I just want to use a toggle switch I can flip when I need it. And before I hear the horror stories about forgetting to flip a switch, I realize the risk. Usually I'm monitoring my temps like a hawk because I've had overheating issues in the past.



So wondering what amp relays I need, what amp slow burning fuse and what gauge wire to use? Would that be all I need? And do I wire it straight to the battery or solenoid?



Thanks