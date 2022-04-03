Contour Fans - What to get and how to use it

I am starting this thread as a compilation of bits of information I have shared in a number of different threads with the hope that compiling it will help answer most questions new members ask. Hopefully it is worth of the How-to Index. Please wait a day or so before replying as I will need multiple posts to get all pics I feel are relevant added. I will edit this opening statement when done.I will start with what pieces can be had at the wrecker or pic-a-part. These can be found on 96-2000 Contours and Mystiques and 99-01 Cougars. Some of the later cars have a different fuse box but the fans and wiring are the same.Fans - get the dual fan assembly and as much of the wiring back to the fuse box as you can. There is plug connection point usually under the battery box that will help with wiring no matter how you set up the system. The factory ground connector in the wiring is on passenger side of rad, power feed goes to driver side.The second pic shows the newer style fuse box, which can be used for appropriate sized fuses. Older style fuse box in pic 4. Nice part with this unit is you get the 60A mega fuse and the 70A relays along with the wiring that connects them.The video explains how the connections in the factory Contour wires connect to the thermoresistor and the fans.Other parts that can be had a the wreckers.- Fan temperature switch - I used a dual temp switch from an Audi/VW, found on most cars around 99-01. It is located on drive side of rad. Can take switch and pigtail for wiring. This switch has an M22x1.75 thread so it is not the most common dual switch. Some use a BMW dual switch (again I believe in the 99-01 era but I have not sourced personally so I am not sure).- More recently some have used a fan controller from a newer Infiniti or Mazda which I will give some thoughts later on how it can be incorporated in system for a soft start feature.A bunch of different ways here. Some of simply ziptied fan assembly to rad using holes (or making new ones) in the fan housing. Some use the aftermarket mounting kits (LMR is one source) or you can make your own, this is what I did. I used some 3/4"angle I had lying around, made a perimeter frame and riveted the housing to the frame.I then used some 1/8" foam tape to prevent chafing on the metal of rad and to better seal fans to rad.I mounted the factory overflow bottle to the fan housing as well and with my 3 row OEM style rad the bottle still clears my A/C and PS pulleys.Initially I held the overflow bottle with zipties (approx 3 years) and later fabbed some brackets to hold in place.