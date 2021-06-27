Convert efi to carb on a 89 H.O

I am waying the options for my recent 63' Falcon purchase. The H.O swapped car has pretty bad surge and stall issues when cold as described elsewhere. What I think my options are, to get the computer and efi to work harmoniously, go with a Holley or Fitech system. Or as the title states, go with a carb.

I am good with carbs thats not an issue. Doesn't scare me. But..can it be done?

I have seen some videos and a few posts about it but none from what I would consider knowledgeable sources. So I ask here. Is it doable?

Basicly I kinda figured the heads would be different or the lower manifold would be of different proportions. Kinda messes my mind up thinking they never changed that.

So I guess to do it I need a intake, carb and a different distributor. And air cleaner.

So...is this correct? It would be the more affordable option if getting the stock efi working doesn't happen. Plus ALL those wires go bye bye!