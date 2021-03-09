Convertible A-pillar alignment

Good Evening,



I picked up a 92 LX convertible that my brother has had sitting in storage for the past 15 years. It needs a lot to include a paint job. Most of the gaps look pretty good except for this one on the driver's side next to the A-pillar. I was wondering if there are any adjustments that can be made to get this gap closed up a little. It looks like if the frame could come down a quarter of an inch I'd be good, but I can't imagine the windshield frame actually being adjustable. Thanks in advance.