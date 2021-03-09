Convertible A-pillar alignment

Mar 8, 2021
Good Evening,

I picked up a 92 LX convertible that my brother has had sitting in storage for the past 15 years. It needs a lot to include a paint job. Most of the gaps look pretty good except for this one on the driver's side next to the A-pillar. I was wondering if there are any adjustments that can be made to get this gap closed up a little. It looks like if the frame could come down a quarter of an inch I'd be good, but I can't imagine the windshield frame actually being adjustable. Thanks in advance.
 

Attachments

  • 20210308_183221.jpg
    20210308_183221.jpg
    241.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210308_183146.jpg
    20210308_183146.jpg
    235.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210308_183156.jpg
    20210308_183156.jpg
    355.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210308_183302.jpg
    20210308_183302.jpg
    278 KB · Views: 0
  • 20210308_183253.jpg
    20210308_183253.jpg
    164 KB · Views: 0

