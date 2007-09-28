Convertible Latch Adjustment

Robs96 said: If anyone needs help with verts I have a lot of hands on with top replacement and adjustment. Click to expand...

I need help, my piece in the middle by the drivers window is sagging. I tried to loosen the bolts at the adjustment lever behind kick panel in back, as well as the gear to take the slack out of the two joints. It never fixed it. I put new weatherstripping thinking that would help at it didn’t. How do I adjust the sagging in the middle by the window. I can’t get anyone to help me, I have a broken back and can’t travel the 3 hours it takes to get to a guy who works on upholstery and tops. I never found that balance link adjustment screw like everyone talked about. Does my 1994 GT Vert even have one. I’ll send the pics of the part they showed me, and the gap I’m talking about. It causes the window to be at or nearly above convertible top and the passenger side fits perfect. I’m almost out of options, I am tired of seeing that sag. I’m about to just sell it if I can’t get it fixed.