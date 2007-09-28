Convertible Latch Adjustment

NasaGT
Howdy all,
Can anybody describe how to adjust the latch on a vert to pull the top down tighter onto the top of the windshield?
The passenger side latch on my car doesn't pull my top nearly as snug as the driver side latch does. You can see the gap is much larger. I looked at the latch, but didn't see anything obvious without taking parts off the car.
Thanks in advance!
