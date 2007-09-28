Convertible Latch Adjustment

Howdy all,

Can anybody describe how to adjust the latch on a vert to pull the top down tighter onto the top of the windshield?

The passenger side latch on my car doesn't pull my top nearly as snug as the driver side latch does. You can see the gap is much larger. I looked at the latch, but didn't see anything obvious without taking parts off the car.

Thanks in advance!
 

Get the service manual or take it to a good convertable top shop which is what I do...:nice:
 
Beabout - thanks for that. I've got the 2001 Service Manual (year before my car) but can't find anything about the top latch mechanism. I was hoping someone would know about it before I just tore into myself. I'd rather have a little idea of what needs to be done than none .... ya know?
 
The hooks in the latch are threaded so you can adjust them by turning. You may need to adjust both sides to get an even fit. When you pull down the top to the windshield frame, tug on the frame but do NOT tug down on the latch handles. Also check the latches to make sure they are not bent and check the little bar where the hook connects on the windshield frame. Good luck.
 
When I first realized there was a problem I tried to adjust the latch by turning threaded part. I couldn't get them to budge - but I didn't try very hard since I wasn't sure if that was the way to adjust them or not. I'll try again tonight.

Thanks!
 
There is a screw that you have to remove that is located where the hook is. Remove that and turn the hook till you have it where you want it and put the screw back in.
 
Just to close this thread out for anyone who might search and find this, Robs96 was dead on. There is a little set screw on the side of the hook. Loosen the set screw, adjust hook, tighten set screw. Took 3 minutes to do, now my top latches evenly on both sides. Air noise when driving greatly reduced as well.

Thanks for eveyone's help! :nice:
 
Not to hijack the thread, but it sounds like you have the same crap FSM as I do.
Nothing in mine about the top, body etc either.
Oh well, what can I expect from ebay.
I should have known when I had to change the date on my computer just to get it to run :lol:
 
If anyone needs help with verts I have a lot of hands on with top replacement and adjustment.
 
I need help, my piece in the middle by the drivers window is sagging. I tried to loosen the bolts at the adjustment lever behind kick panel in back, as well as the gear to take the slack out of the two joints. It never fixed it. I put new weatherstripping thinking that would help at it didn’t. How do I adjust the sagging in the middle by the window. I can’t get anyone to help me, I have a broken back and can’t travel the 3 hours it takes to get to a guy who works on upholstery and tops. I never found that balance link adjustment screw like everyone talked about. Does my 1994 GT Vert even have one. I’ll send the pics of the part they showed me, and the gap I’m talking about. It causes the window to be at or nearly above convertible top and the passenger side fits perfect. I’m almost out of options, I am tired of seeing that sag. I’m about to just sell it if I can’t get it fixed.
 

I have to be honest and say that I haven't had that car in over 10 years now, and that was the last time I owned a convertible anything. I couldn't even remember my user name or password to log back in so I had to reset to reply lol. I can't really remember what all I did back then, but there are adjustment screws. Another issue with sag could be that the top isn't completely tight and allowing it to bow. As the top goes up all slack is removed to make it a tight part of the car frame. That being said, a 94 would be the same as my old 96. Wish I could be of more help, but that was a long time ago, and many other cars since.
 
