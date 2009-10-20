Convertible leaking problems...ARG.

So my convertible top has been leaking for quite some time, it leaks from the bottom right and left hand corner of the rear window seal. I tried to seal it up but with no luck, any tips?
Also, i have this phantom leak. My passenger side back floorboard gets SOAKED when it rains. I mean absolutely drenched. And when I took my back seats out, under the passenger side back seat was soaked too. The weird thing is the carpet that leads from the floor board to the seat is completely dry every time.
Before I drive my car off a cliff while simultaneously igniting explosives planted within it, can someone give me a clue as to what the hell is going on? My whole damn car may as well have flood damage it's so moldy smelling.
