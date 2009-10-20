Convertible leaking problems...ARG.

techium said: Any ideas on the floorboard? its just a circle of wet on the floor, no stream of water leading to it, nothing just randomly wet. Click to expand...

I found a water leak between the floor pans and door sills. The seam was re-sealed with foil tape over standard seam sealer. Leak stopped.I spent a great deal of time tracking the leak down. The water traveled down along a seam in the wheel well and eventually exited in a designed location under the car. What I found is the water would pool in a channel between the inner/outer door pinch welds. In my case it was very near where the front seat belt attach. The water had to flow long enough for the cavity to fill up. Then it would weep under the seam and pool in the floor pans.I was not able to fix the leak by drilling additional drain holes. Nor was I able to find any drain holes that were clogged.The thing about the leak was it was very slow. It took an extended rain before the carpets would get wet enough to detect. Further, the sound insulation “wicked” up small amounts of water making it seam like the leak was coming from somewhere else.My first attempt to fix did not work. Applied regular seam sealer right over the seam. It just leaked closer to the front of the car.Second attempt, applied more/longer bead of seam sealer. While still wet, covered with water proof aluminum foil tape (similar to what is used to seal AC ducts). A water proof spray similar to lizard skin was applied over the area as a rust preventive measure (just in case it still leaked). As far as I can tell, it does not leak.Hope this helps.