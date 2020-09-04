Convertible rear interior quarter panel swap

Hey guys I’m hoping someone can confirm or deny the ability to swap out the rear interior panels on a foxbody convertible. I have a 1989 that doesn’t have the speaker grills (and are IMPOSSIBLE to find in decent shape) is It possible to convert to the 1990-1993 rear panels? Besides the obvious speaker mounting location does the actual panel swap in and out directly? Thanks for any help, I’ve found a pretty mint Set for a 1990 but don’t wanna pull the trigger only for them to not fit.